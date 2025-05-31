Konami Cross Media NY announces Yu-Gi-Oh!’s debut in specialty beverage with new licensing deal

Anime inspired trading card game and subsequent multi-series anime entertainment brand Yu-Gi-Oh! is expanding into a new product category: artisanal sparkling water.

The new Yu-Gi-Oh! sparkling flavoured waters are being brought to market through Taiwanese company Y.H. B. Biotech’s Ocean Bomb brand of child-friendly sparkling waters, featuring a variety of fresh, fruity flavours and free from caffeine. The individual canned sparkling waters will be packaged with the likeness of Yu-Gi-Oh!’s most popular characters.

“Just when Yu-Gi-Oh! fans think they’ve seen it all, we’re excited to open our phenomenal anime property to the specialty beverage product category for the first time,” said Konami Cross Media NY, Inc licensing and marketing vice president Jennifer Coleman. “Available to consumers in North and South America, the European Union and the United Kingdom, YHB’s Ocean Bomb canned sparkling flavoured waters will be sold through specialty stores focused on the food and beverage category.”

“We have had tremendous success in packaging our refreshing flavours of sparkling waters with likenesses from Sailor Moon, Dragon Ball Super and other popular anime properties,” said Y.H.B. Biotech executive En En. “Yu-Gi-Oh!’s dominance in the global marketplace for over 25 years will be a tremendous boost in bolstering consumer awareness and introducing the Ocean Bomb product line to new markets throughout the Americas, Europe and the UK. It’s a wonderful partnership and growth opportunity for both Ocean Bomb and Yu-Gi-Oh!“

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sparkling water will be launched in Q2 of 2025 with flavours inspired by fan favourite characters and monsters. The sparkling water will be available in North America, European Union, the United Kingdom as well as Central and South America.