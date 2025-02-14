‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ products are coming to Australia and New Zealand

Photos: Culture Kings

Konami Cross Media NY, part of the Japanese company Konami, has signed a new wave of apparel deals in Australia and New Zealand for its popular IP Yu-Gi-Oh!. What started out as a card game later expanded to anime series, manga, new content, games and merchandise.

Leading off, the international streetwear and retail destination Culture Kings is working on developing a Yu-Gi-Oh! collection, which is set to hit the market in 2025. Australia’s The Hotsprings Group and Empire Apparel Trading are working on having an array of Yu-Gi-Oh! apparel in market soon.

Jason Wang

Headquartered in Sydney, The Hotsprings Group has over 35 years of licensing experience and operates across global brands, licensed and private label apparel. Melbourne-based Empire Apparel Trading is a supplier of apparel and accessories, specialising in licensed products.

Instrumental in Yu-Gi-Oh!‘s expansion “Down Under” is Jason Wang, whose company Sugoi has been tapped as sub agent for the region. The company operates in three key areas: merchandise licensing representation in Australia and New Zealand, theatrical release, and home video distribution.

“Jason’s extensive experience in children’s and pop culture entertainment and licensing will boost our expansion efforts in Australia and New Zealand,” said Konami Cross Media NY vice president of licensing and marketing Jennifer Coleman. “He has already assembled an impressive list of licensees for Yu-Gi-Oh! positioning the brand to deliver an array of exciting streetwear and apparel collections. With these new partners, Yu-Gi-Oh! fans are in for a real treat.”