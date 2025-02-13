Toonz Media Group and GBI to co-produce animated feature based on ‘Gummibär’ franchise

Toonz Media Group and Gummybear International (GBI) have joined hands to co-produce a full-length feature film based on the Gummibär franchise. Titled Gummibär and Friends: Operation Cotton Candy, this 90-minute CGI animated adventure will bring the green gummy bear and his friends to the big screen in a spy spoof comedy.

The official synopsis reads: In this high-stakes adventure, Gummibär unwittingly finds himself at the center of an epic spy mission. With his loyal friends Kala, a martial arts expert, and Harry, a science enthusiast, by his side, Gummibär must rely on his courage, creativity, and undeniable charm to save the planet from impending doom. Expect laughs, thrills, and surprises in this exciting journey designed for fans of all ages.

Toonz is leading the production alongside close collaboration with GBI. Acclaimed producer Robert Chandler of The Amazing Maurice and The Canterville Ghost joins as creative producer, with Pete Dodd directing. Dodd, known for his work on celebrated films such as Corpse Bride, Fantastic Mr. Fox, and The Tale of Despereaux, also directed the original Gummibär music video. Multi-Bafta-winning writer Dan Berlinka (The A-List, Dixi, Brush Head) will craft the screenplay.

“Gummibär is so cinematic! I see his pedigree stretching back through Jim Carrey via Jerry Lewis to Buster Keaton. He’s a disruptor with a heart of gold. He doesn’t mean to cause chaos, but chaos happens around him. The idea of putting Gummibär into a spy movie was too delicious to resist. He thinks he’s signing up to test new Cotton Candy flavours but gets involved instead in an impossible spy mission. Before anyone can stop the process, he and his friends, Kala and Harry, are the only spies standing between planet Earth and its colourful destruction,” said creative producer Chandler.

“We’re very happy and delighted to once again collaborate with our friends at Toonz to bring the first Gummibär and Friends full length feature film to GB’s myriad of fans. It’s a great opportunity to continue the successful relationship started with the Gummibär and Friends series and to present what is sure to be a madcap and chaotic journey for his fans to enjoy,” said Gummybear International president Jürgen Korduletsch and CEO Christian Schneider.

“We are delighted to bring Gummibär to life in a feature film. There is no other character that has generated such an enduring global buzz. With Robert, Pete, and Dan at the helm, we are confident that Gummibär and Friends will connect with audiences around the world, taking this iconic franchise to even greater heights,” said Toonz Media Group CEO P. Jayakumar.

Since the release of the hit song “I’m a Gummy Bear” (The Gummy Bear Song) in 2007, the IP has grown massively, with its videos generating billions of views on YouTube.