Lenskart announced as owner of Delhi franchise of GEPL Season 2

Leading eyewear brand Lenskart has been announced as the owner of the Delhi franchise of JetSynthesys’ second season of the Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL). With its partnership with an esports tournament, Lenskart aims to engage more closely with gamers.

The first season of GEPL concluded in December 2023 with the team Dubai Vipers beating New York Apes to emerge as the winner. Registrations for the second season of the esports tournament began in August 2024.

Commenting on his association with S2 of GEPL, Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal said, “Our goal is simple: to ensure that gamers can enjoy their passion without compromising their eye health. The digital gaming community is growing rapidly and so is the need for high-performance eyewear that helps them hustle through extended gameplay sessions. We want gamers to play at their best, and we are committed to building eyewear that enables that.”

JetSynthesys’ GEPL is played on Real Cricket, which has amassed over 300 million lifetime downloads.

JetSynthesys founder and CEO Rajan Navani said, “Peyush Bansal’s visionary leadership, combined with the immense popularity of cricket in India, aligns perfectly with our mission to bring esports to the masses, just like the IPL did for traditional cricket. This collaboration will further our goal of building a truly global platform, enabling GEPL to connect with fans from all walks of life and create new grassroots opportunities for aspiring players.”

GEPL CEO & league commissioner Rohit Potphode added, “Having Lenskart join the league as a franchise owner is a landmark moment for GEPL. Peyush Bansal’s passion for technology and innovation will undoubtedly infuse fresh energy into the ecosystem. With Season 2 poised to be bigger and better, we are confident his involvement will help raise the bar for cricket esports ”

Building on the success of its debut, Season 2 of GEPL will feature an expanded team format, advanced league dynamics, and heightened competitive intensity. The season will conclude with a high-octane finale in March 2025, where top teams will compete for the prestigious title of ‘e-Cricket Icon’ on the global stage.