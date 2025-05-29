Educationist and mediapreneur B.S. Srinivas launches advanced AVGC-XR institutions in Bengaluru

B.S. Srinivas

Renowned educationist and mediaprenur B.S. Srinivas is launching institutions dedicated to media and design education in the heart of Bengaluru, celebrating 25 years in the AVGC-XR (animation, visual effects, gaming, comics & extended reality) industry.

The new launch in June 2025 will mark as a milestone with the unveiling of two institutions: an expansive and upgraded Arena Animation centre and the innovative VedAtma College of Design, Technology & Management, both poised to redefine the landscape of creative technology education in India.

The Arena Animation centre is equipped with cutting-edge technology, industry-standard labs, and collaborative spaces designed to simulate real-world production environments. The centre is tailored to empower the next generation of artists, animators, designers, and storytellers with practical, industry-aligned training.

VedAtma College of Design, Technology & Management has been launched as a forward thinking degree college affiliated with Bengaluru City University. Offering comprehensive undergraduate programs, the college blends media production, emerging technologies, and business acumen, aiming to nurture future leaders in digital content creation, interactive design, and creative entrepreneurship.

On this milestone, Srinivas said, “This expansion is not just a celebration of our 25-year journey in AVGC-XR education, but a commitment to the future of India’s creative economy. Through Arena and VedAtma, we are building a bridge between world-class education and the booming media-tech industry.”

Speaking on this initiative, B.S. Sukanya, a voice in AVGC education and an architect behind this expansion shared, “This is more than a celebration of 25 years, it’s a strategic leap forward. We’re not just training students to use tools; we’re mentoring them to think like creators, innovators, and entrepreneurs. VedAtma and the new Arena centre together form a powerhouse that empowers young minds to lead the global AVGC-XR narrative.”

“India is poised to be a global leader in digital content creation. With the right blend of academic rigor, industry connect, and innovation-driven learning, we are nurturing not just skilled professionals but the creative leaders of tomorrow. Our campuses will be the crucible for that future,” added Srinivas.

The timing of this launch is particularly significant, aligning with national initiatives to bolster the AVGC-XR sector and create a globally competitive workforce. With industry partnerships, immersive learning environments, and a focus on innovation, both institutions are set to become the pillars in India’s evolving media education ecosystem.

As the creative and digital media sectors continue to converge and expand, these institutions promise to be a launchpad for thousands of aspiring professionals, driving both artistic excellence and economic impact.