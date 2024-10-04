Children’s book series ‘Dynowish’ to be adapted as animated series by TwelveP Animation

Paola Myriam Visconti, author of the children’s book series Dynowish, is partnering with UAE-based producer and distributor TwelveP Animation and content creator Josh Selig to develop the book series into a new animated television series for kids eight to 12. The IP will be presented at the upcoming Mip Junior and MIPCOM markets.

Paola Myriam Visconti’s Dynowish books published by Florentine publishing house Giunti Editore, in both English and Italian, have already achieved great success in Italy and the Middle East as claimed. The series includes Dynowish and the True Story of the Abandoned Dreams, the prequel to the nine-book saga Dynowish: The Protector of Dreams, whose first volume is Tears of the Moon. The next title, The Moon Flower, is forthcoming. In total, nine books in the series are planned. Visconti has also published the spin-off Dynowish: Mission Clean Planet, a story that emphasises the importance of dreams that uplift others and protect the planet.

Visconti and her husband are co-founders of the Dynowish Foundation, whose mission is to support children worldwide, particularly the less fortunate, in pursuing their dreams.

TwelveP, based out of Abu Dhabi and known for its record of successfully managing children’s IP, was the first partner to invest in the development of Dynowish as an animated series. Creator of the Emmy Award-winning The Wonder Pets! and Small Potatoes, Selig, is working with Visconti to draft the bible for Dynowish and is overseeing the series’ creative direction.

Well known scriptwriter, comic book creator, story editor and producer Francesco Artibani is writing the pilot for the series. Artibani has held positions with the Walt Disney Company Italia and has worked on such projects as Winx Club, W.I.T.C.H, Monsters & Pirates and Pop Pixie. He has also produced miniseries for Panini/Marvel, including X-Campus and has edited Italian editions of comics including Bone, Elfquest, and Simpsons. He is co-creator of the Monster Allergy comic book series.

The design for the new series is led by Luigi Aimè, known for his work with Disney and Pixar.

The central characters in Dynowish are Ginny and Leo, two siblings who face off against Azimur, the evil wizard who seeks to use the energy of dreams to increase his power and turn those dreams into nightmares. Only Dynowish, the legendary protector of dreams, together with Ginny and Leo, can stop Azimur and restore hope to the dream world. At the heart of the Dynowish saga is the reminder of the importance of dreams and the need to protect them.

Visconti said, “Dynowish is the story of dreams lost, abandoned and found again. This comes from deep within my heart – it has always been my wish to inspire children to hold onto their dreams and keep their faith. I’ve been so humbled by how this fable of hope, joy and perseverance has touched so many children – and adults. Now we are able to bring this powerful message to a worldwide audience. I could not be more excited to be undertaking this next chapter in the Dynowish journey.”

Shared TwelveP Animation managing partner Katerina Pshenitsyna, “Supported by a solid creative foundation, a proven monetisation strategy and an amazing multinational team of top-tier talent, Dynowish features universal themes that easily resonate across all cultures. Most importantly, we see Dynowish developing into a successful franchise.”

Selig added, “Dynowish is an ambitious and visionary project that blends literature, art, and entertainment to inspire and encourage children all over the world. It is an honour and privilege to work with Paola, Luigi, and the entire team to bring this wonderful adventure to life on the screen.”

In addition to the new animated series, TwelveP’s blueprint for the Dynowish franchise includes multiple platforms and touchpoints, including toys and consumer products, theatrical content, and educational, immersive gaming that will allow children to explore the world of the franchise through interactive adventures.