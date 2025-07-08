Ajay Devgn proposes a film studio project with Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy

Ajay Devgn and A. Revanth Reddy | Photo: instagram/revanthofficial

Hindi cinema actor and filmmaker Ajay Devgn met Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy in New Delhi, proposing the creation of a world-class film studio in the state. The facility would focus on next-generation production technologies including advanced animation, VFX, and AI-powered smart studios.

Devgn also outlined his intent to establish a dedicated skill development institute to train emerging talent in film production, creative arts, and tech-based content creation. The goal is to build a workforce primed for the evolving demands of the entertainment industry, both in India and globally.

The actor urged the chief minister to extend support to the initiative, calling Telangana a fast-rising destination for cinema infrastructure. Emphasising the state’s logistical and creative advantages, Devgn positioned the project as a cornerstone for India’s film-tech future.

Impressed by the chief minister’s proactive vision and governance, Devgn pledged his commitment to the state’s growth story. He offered to serve as brand ambassador for “Rising Telangana,” using his influence in cinema and media to drive momentum for the initiative.