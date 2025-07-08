Nickelodeon sets launch for animated series ‘Tim Rex in Space’

Nickelodeon has announced that its new animated preschool series Tim Rex in Space is set for launch on Monday, 4 August. Marking the brand’s first global co-production with Channel 5’s Milkshake!, the show will premiere for three consecutive weeks on Nickelodeon channels internationally and on Milkshake! in the UK.

The story follows a Tyrannosaurus Rex (T-Rex) named Tim, his big brother Tommy, little sister Tia, and triceratops bestie Kai, as they tackle kid-shaped adventures with dino-sized solutions in space. Tim and his family live in a unique world comprised of a cluster of asteroids that make up the town of Rumbleton–a quintessential 21st century suburban town, with each asteroid hosting family homes, cafés, shops, parks, and even a beach. All asteroids are connected by a network of slides, ziplines and trampolines, but can also easily be reached on a quick rocket ride.

The voice cast features Cassian Swan-Mckee as Tim; Ace Gill as Tommy; Hope Delaney as Tia; and Jamie Smart as Kai. The cast also includes Stephen Alan Yorke, Nim Miller, Sophia Nomvete, Jessica Robinson, Alex Carter and Lorraine Bruce.

Tim Rex in Space is created and produced by Mint Copenhagen for Nickelodeon and Milkshake!, with animation studio Jam Media. The series is produced by Josephine Jerris Margolis and Louise Barkholt for Mint, directed by Sam Dransfield (Bossy Bear) with animation director Jess Patterson (Nova Jones), series designer/art director Joshua Hogan and head written by Andy Potter (Sharkdog, Class Dismissed). Tracy Nampala (Pip and Posy Let’s Learn, Ricky Zoom, Supertato, Brave Bunnies and Colourblocks) serves as the VR director. Executives in charge are Nickelodeon Animation senior manager Kate Crownover, Paramount International kids & family manager of development & production Francesca Alberigi, and Milkshake! acquisitions and programming director Kyle Jenkins. The series was commissioned for Channel 5’s Milkshake! by Paramount UK & Ireland kids & family SVP Louise Bucknole.