Crunchyroll unveils ‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’ S2 trailer

Amid the fourth of July celebrations in Los Angeles, USA, Crunchyroll brought a touch of magic to Anime Expo 2025 with a special panel dedicated to the critically acclaimed animated fantasy series Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End. Delighting fans eagerly awaiting updates, the anime streaming platform unveiled the first official trailer for season two and confirmed its acquisition of global streaming rights outside of Asia — including India and the Indian Subcontinent. The series will be simulcast from Japan starting January 2026.

Held in the Peacock Theater in downtown LA, the panel of guests included the Japanese voice actor for the character of Stark, Chiaki Kobayashi (Hell’s Paradise), Producer Yuichiro Fukushi (One-Punch Man), and Composer Evan Call (Violet Evergarden), each of whom spoke about their experiences working on the beloved show and their excitement for season two.

In addition to the new trailer, Yuichiro Fukushi shared with fans that Tomoya Kitagawa will direct season two. Kitagawa worked on storyboards and directed multiple episodes in Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End season one. The trailer also confirmed season one director Keiichiro Saito (Bocchi The Rock!) will be overseeing season two as its supervising director. Additional staff for season one will include assistant director Daiki Harashina, series composition written by Tomohiro Suzuki (One-Punch Man); character design by Takasemaru (Violet Evergarden), Keisuke Kojima (100 Meters), and Yuri Fujinaka (key animation on Spy X Family Code: White); concept art by Seiko Yoshioka (background art on Evangelion: 3.0 You Can Not Redo); and Evan Call will return to compose the music.

Based on the popular, ongoing manga of the same name written by Kanehito Yamada and illustrated by Tsukasa Abe, Frieren Beyond Journey’s End is produced by the animation studio Madhouse, who are best known for their work on Yu Yu Hakusho, Trigun, Cardcaptor Sakura, Paranoia Agent, Death Note, One-Punch Man season one, Overlord, and Sonny Boy.

The season one characters and voice cast (Japanese and English) include the following:

The voice cast of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End features Atsumi Tanezaki as Frieren, with Mallorie Rodak voicing the character in English. Fern is voiced by Kana Ichinose in Japanese and Jill Harris in English, while Chiaki Kobayashi and Jordan Dash Cruz lend their voices to Stark. Himmel is voiced by Nobuhiko Okamoto and Clifford Chapin, and Heiter by Hiroki Tochi and Jason Douglas. Yoji Ueda and Chris Guerrero voice Eisen, while Atsuko Tanaka and Lydia Mackay portray Flamme. Yuichi Nakamura and Christopher Wehkamp voice Sein, with Ikumi Hasegawa and Morgan Berry as Übel. Denken is voiced by Jiro Saito and Ben Phillips, and Serie by Mariya Ise and Anastasia Munoz.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End was nominated for Anime of the Year and the winner of Best Drama, Best Director (Keiichiro Saito), Best Background Art, and Best Supporting Character at the 9th Annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards held earlier this year.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End season one is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and available to own on Blu-ray in the Crunchyroll Store, among other franchise merchandise, as well as the manga.

