İlker Yoldaş and Anurag Choudha

Indian game publisher Felicity has appointed İlker Yoldaş, a renowned name in the gaming industry, as the company’s new vice president of product. With more than 20 years of experience in the gaming industry and over a decade in senior product leadership roles, Yoldas is known for scaling live games and building product infrastructure across mobile and emerging platforms. They specialise in live ops, AI-driven personalisation, and data-first monetisation.

Yoldaş, known for a player-first leadership style and cross-functional expertise, will play a key role in driving Felicity’s product strategy and global expansion. With past leadership roles at Homa, TastyPill, and Peak Games, he brings deep experience in systems thinking and game design. Prior to Felicity, he served as head of studio at Quiet, successfully leading it to acquisition by TapNation.

“Proud to join Felicity as VP of product,” said Yoldaş. “Energy is high, the roadmap is defined, and we’re hiring across multiple roles. Looking forward to shaping the future landscape of gaming through unseen innovations that redefine the industry.”

Felicity founder & CEO Anurag said, “İlker is a systems thinker with a player-first heart. His experience in leading teams, scaling live titles, and integrating AI into core gameplay systems makes for a perfect fit as we enter Felicity’s next phase of growth.”

He added, “Our talent footprint will span select markets globally, and every new team member will add deep expertise in mobile gaming, monetisation strategy, and AI-driven design. We’re scaling not just our games but the systems behind them.”

Felicity is assembling a global leadership team to back its tech-first publishing model, focused on game discovery, distribution, and monetisation. The company plans to expand its talent footprint across select markets, building cross-functional teams with deep domain expertise in mobile gaming and AI-driven design.

