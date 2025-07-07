‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ S3 announced at Anime Expo with other major updates

Mappa, the animation production studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen confirmed the renewal of the show with a season three at the 2025 Anime Expo held on 4 July 2025 in Los Angeles, California, including the Culling Game arc from the plot that will receive a full anime series treatment.

At Jujutsu Kaisen’s panel at the event, Japanese voice actor Junya Enoki, who plays series lead Yuji Itadori, shared that production of the third season is underway and that he is actively in the process of recording for it. In addition to the upgraded battle scenes, Enoki confirmed that Mappa is currently animating the Culling Game arc.

The behind-the-scenes footage revealed at the event showed the early storyboard drafts and voice recording sessions, offering fans an initial peek at the new season taking shape. Enoki hinted at developments in Yuji’s appearance and character, noting that in season 3, he steps into battle with a clear sense of purpose and determination, shaped by the aftermath from season 2.

Enoki shared that the Choso and Yuji vs Yuta battle is currently in production. While the panel did not feature a release date or finished footage, he expressed being genuinely impressed by the scale and quality of Mappa’s work on season 3 so far.

The Culling Game depicts a battle royale-style conflict involving 1,000 Jujutsu Sorcerers, led by Kenjaku. In this showdown, cursed energy is accumulated by Kenjaku as sorcerers fight to eliminate each other and claim victory. Kenjaku uses the Culling Game as a tool for manipulation, advancing his goal of merging all humans with Master Tengen.

Ten colonies across Japan will compete against each other, unknowingly furthering Kenjaku’s plan for domination. Participants who fail to follow his rules will lose their cursed techniques, while the participants will earn points for eliminating opponents. Those who accumulate at least 100 points gain the power to set their own rules. The upcoming season is expected to introduce new characters from the manga, potentially including the much-anticipated anime debut of Kinji Hakari.

Studio Mappa produced the first two seasons as well as the film adaptation Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and is currently working on the next chapter of the series. Jujutsu Kaisen anime series is the anime adaptation of the manga series of the same name penned by Gege Akutami, which was published from March 2018 to September 2024. The season 2 of the anime concluded in December 2023.

An official trailer and release date for Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 have yet to be announced.

