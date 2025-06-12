Anime Expo 2025: Funko reveals exclusive ‘Solo Leveling’, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ and ‘Chainsaw Man’ collectibles

Image Courtesy: Crunchyroll

The US based Funko, a leading pop figure brand has revealed its line-up of exclusive releases for the upcoming Anime Expo 2025.

Funko is all set to steal the spotlight with their exclusive AX 2025 pop figures. This new lineup features collectibles from fan-favourite shows like Solo Leveling, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Chainsaw Man.

The brand has teased its upcoming designs, generating excitement among fans ahead of its launch. The lineup includes some of the famous pairs from Jujutsu Kaisen like Suguru Geto (Beach) and Satoru Gojo (Beach), Sung Jinwoo (E-Rank) from Solo Leveling, and Aki Hayakawa with his iconic sword from Chainsaw Man.

The Aki figure will be a limited edition stock with only 5000 pieces on sale. These exclusives can be identified with an AX2025 sticker on its box.

Ahead of its release, fans are hyped up about these pop figures and are now excited to grab these exclusive collectibles. It also looks like these anime pop figures will also be launched on Funko’s official website. It’s highly recommended that you keep an eye out for more details on it.