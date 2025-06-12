‘Doctor Who’ animated series to debut on CBeebies

The BBC seeks a production partner for a standalone Whoniverse animated series, bringing Doctor Who adventures to CBeebies. Though Doctor Who is a well-known children’s show, this will be the first time that it will premiere on CBeebies as an animated series.

“Everyone is welcome at CBeebies, including the Doctor! This much-loved franchise entertains millions around the world, so it is only right that our younger audience get to experience the wonder and the magic of the Doctor in a brand new format. This is an extremely exciting opportunity, and we are looking forward to welcoming companies to pitch for this new project, as we continue our commitment and investment in the UK’s animation industry,” said Children’s and Education director Patricia Hidalgo.

This show will be running independently from the main show in which the Doctor will be seen traversing through time and space introducing the sci-fi, and mystery genre to a younger audience in the animated show. Doctor Who animated series will be filled with adventures of the doctor and their companions.