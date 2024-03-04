‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ wins Anime of the Year at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

Jujutsu Kaisen won Anime of the Year and Suzume won the best film at 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

The awards were presented at a ceremony held live in Tokyo, Japan and livestreamed globally. The ceremony featured global celebrity presenters andexciting musical performances. The full list of winners can be found below.

The event was hosted by voice actress Sally Amaki and entertainer Jon Kabira. The winners for each category were revealed by celebrity presenters like recording artist Megan Thee Stallion, Japanese singer-songwriter Lisa, award-winning actress Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel and The Marvels), Academy Award winning duo Phil Lord & Chris Miller (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), director Joaquim Dos Santos (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse), sports superstar DeMarcus Lawrence (NFL’s Dallas Cowboys) and wrestling legend Mercedes Varnado (Former WWE World Champion), as well as international stars, including Indian film actor Rashmika Mandanna, director Bong Joon Ho (Parasite, Snowpiercer), Grammy-nominated songwriter, producer, and recording artist Labrinth, actress and entrepreneur Liza Soberano, Japanese TV personality and former Japanese Decathlon Champion So Takei, actress, singer and model Chiaki Kuriyama, and Japanese night club host, entrepreneur and TV personality Roland. The Anime Awards pre-show, co-hosted by Crunchyroll’s Lauren Moore and Tim Lyu with content creator Lena Lemon, featured Grammy-nominated musician Porter Robinson, drag entertainer and international DJ Aquaria (winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10), recording artist, producer and DJ Yaeji, rapper and artist Che Lingo, model, voice-over and film actor Vinnie Hacker, fashion creator Nava Rose, professional streamer Emiru, and recording artist Ylona Garcia.

Oma (L) and Yoasobi (R) at Crunchyroll Anime Awards

Global fans were also treated to a variety of musical performances during the show including the first live performance of the official Anime Awards Theme Song, created and performed by composers Hiroyuki Sawano (Attack on Titan, Solo Leveling) and Kohta Yamamoto (Attack on Titan, The Seven Deadly Sins), a rendition of “battlecry”, the opening song of Samurai Champloo, performed by Shing02, Oma, and Spin Master A-1 in commemoration of the show’s 20th anniversary, and an exciting performance of “Idol” by Japanese pop duo Yoasobi, who performed their Anime Award-winning song ahead of their set at Coachella. To honour fan-favourite anime series celebrating milestones, a unique medley of iconic songs from each series was performed by a live orchestra in a symphony format.

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards is the yearly awards program celebrating the creators and performers powering anime’s continued ascent into pop culture. This year, 34 million votes were cast by global fans, with some of the most engaged countries including (in alphabetical order) Argentina, Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Great Britain, India, Mexico, Spain and the United States. The event is available to stream on Crunchyroll’s official YouTube and Twitch.

Sony Music Solutions, part of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) has supported Crunchyroll in the execution of the event.

Anime Awards 2024 winners (Listed in alphabetical order by category)