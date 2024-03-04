First look of ‘Tron: Ares’ out

Disney has released the first look at Tron: Ares, the new installment in the Tron franchise. The film started production in January in Vancouver and is slated for release in 2025.

Tron: Ares is a follow-up to Disney’s 1982 seminal science fiction film Tron and the 2010 sequel, Tron Legacy.

Tron: Ares director Joachim Rønning said, “I’m excited to be part of the Tron franchise and bring this new film to fans around the world. Tron: Ares builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology and storytelling. Now more than ever, it feels like the right time to return to the Grid.”

The upcoming film follows a highly sophisticated program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with AI beings.

The feature film stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson. The film’s producers are Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.