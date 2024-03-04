Hero MotorCorp presents ‘Playground’ season 3, CarryMinati joins as mentor

Amazon miniTV in collaboration with Rusk Media is returning with the third season of Playground, India’s gaming reality programme. For the third time, CarryMinati dons the mentor position as he stays connected to the brand. The show’s presenting partner will be Hero MotorCorp.

The OG mentor will be seen leading his team, Dare Dragons into the battle of captive reality over 30 days. After the success of the first two seasons, the third edition promises drama, entertainment and hardcore challenges.

Bringing a twist to the competition, Playground S3 introduces a new format focused on individual achievement, for players to compete for the coveted title of Ultimate Gaming Entertainer. The third season will witness 16 micro-influencers as contestants enter the Playground Arcade for a 30-day showdown, led by four renowned mentors. Viewers will get the chance to actively participate in the action by voting for their favourite contestants directly on the Amazon miniTV app.

Amazon miniTV content head Amogh Dusad shared, “With the gaming industry evolving and growing at a rapid pace in India, we’re excited to bring another season of Playground to our audiences, a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in entertainment. Adrenaline, entertainment, and passion for gaming – all make Playground the perfect masala binge!”

Amazon miniTV business head Aruna Daryanani said, “We are delighted to bring the third season of Playground, marking a significant milestone in elevating our content offering for our audiences. The show not only amplifies gaming entertainment, which is highly popular with the youth but also highlights our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our viewers. Viewers across India will be able to enjoy this Playground for free and I can’t wait to see their reaction.”

In response to the introduction of Playground’s third season and the strategic partnerships, Rusk Media CEO Mayank Yadav expressed, “We are thrilled to embark on another exhilarating journey with the upcoming season of Playground. With the continued support of our partners, we are poised to redefine gaming entertainment. This season promises to be our most exciting yet, delivering an unmatched experience for gamers and viewers alike. Get ready to immerse yourself in the thrill of competition and witness gaming history in the making.”

Talking about the third season, CarryMinati said, “I am thrilled to return to Playground as a mentor for the reality show’s third season. In the past two seasons, I’ve witnessed the commitment, dedication and skill set of the players, and I look forward to interacting with fresh talent this season. This season is all about embracing risks, pushing the limits, overcoming challenges, and unleashing the core ethos of gaming. I’ve been an avid gaming enthusiast throughout my career and this association is a natural extension of my passion and vision. Gaming is the future of the metaverse, and we need to revolutionise this industry substantially in times to come. India is known to be a land of gamers and one of the biggest gaming markets in the world, but despite its size, the country is still at a nascent stage as a gaming market, both in terms of maturity and adoption. I aspire to change that equation in times to come.”

Playground S3 will stream exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free within Amazon’s shopping app, on Fire TV, and Play Store.