‘Demon Slayer’ cinematic finale set for September 2025

The long-standing war between the Hashira and Muzan reaches its climax as Tanjiro Kamado embarks on his quest to vanquish the demon for once and all.The trailer of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no YaibaI Infinity Castle officially released by Crunchyroll along with Sony Pictures and Ufotable, offered a glimpse into the staggering final arc of the anime series.

The trailer reveals a brutal turning point: during Hashira Training, Muzan storms the Ubuyashiki Mansion, dragging Tanjiro and the corps into the belly of the beast—Infinity Castle. It’s here the final act ignites.

Tanjiro’s journey to eliminate the demons began with a personal tragedy: his family’s brutal slaughter at the hands of demons, leaving his sister Nezuko transformed into one of the very creatures he now seeks to destroy. Soon he joins the organisation dedicated to hunting down demons famously known as the Demon Slayer to seek justice and also to bring down the formidable army of the devil force.

While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades – Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Across arcs and blood-soaked battles, Tanjiro forged brotherhood with Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira, clashing alongside elite Hashira warriors.

Alongside the movie preview, the trailer also revealed two new theme songs: “A World Where the Sun Never Rises” by Aimer and “Shine in the Cruel Night” by Lisa. Both artists are returning to the franchise after delivering hit tracks like “Zankyosanka’” and “Gurenge”. The new songs will be available globally on streaming platforms starting 18 July 2025.

Demon Slayer is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Four albums from the series and four orchestral concerts are currently available on global music streaming platforms.