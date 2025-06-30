Red Hood returns in new ongoing comic from DC

Red Hood

DC Comics has unveiled another project under its belt with Red Hood, which will be a new ongoing comic book series. Penned by horror writer Gretchen Felker-Martin, drawn by Jeff Spokes and lettered by Becca Carey, this DC All In title launches with a main cover by Spokes and variants by heavyweights Jim Lee, Brian Bolland, Jae Lee, Kyuyong Eom, and Nick Robles. Starting issue two in October, Taurin Clarke takes over as ongoing cover artist.

The comic book series is releasing on 10 September 2025 with a maturity rate of 17 plus. Leaving his days as Batman behind Jason Todd has gone on a new journey New Angelique, armed and ready for a new challenge.

Armed with his guns, bike, and sense of justice, Jason is on the hunt for a telepathic serial killer targeting police. But he’s not alone. Huntress is on his trail—though it’s unclear if she’s here to stop him or join him.

“Sweat, blood, and powder burns. Broken bones and mind control. A city rotted from the inside out,” said Martin.

“Jason’s going through hell on the hunt for an enigmatic telepath, and he’s taking us with him. I’m thrilled to be helming this new run of Red Hood with Jeff Spokes. Red Hood is gritty, bloody, sexy and stripped down. Gretchen’s writing is a well-crafted blend of superheroes and pulp noir, all with a New Orleans flavored backdrop,” said Spokes.

“Red Hood is the in-continuity story Jason Todd fans have been waiting for,” said DC editor Arianna Turturro. “It delivers high-stakes action, a gripping mystery, and raw, unapologetic storytelling. Every element of the book highlights the core aspects of Jason’s character—his difficulties with personal connections, his badass training, his brooding hotness, and his violent approach to heroism. Which means he’ll be killing people—a lot. Let me repeat myself: this is the story Jason Todd fans have been waiting for.”

Adding to it Turturro said, “Jason isn’t a regular antihero who coldly does things their own way and feels nothing. He is an exposed nerve, a beating heart with no protection, a man lashing out at both his world and himself for the violence he has survived. Helena deeply understands where Jason has come from. They’re two severely broken people who can’t help but hurt themselves and others… and together they might just end up bringing out each other’s worst instincts.”

“Red Hood is a mature and richly layered Jason Todd series that gives the long-troubled outcasts of the Bat-Family a place to truly shine. Jason is going to take a crack at doing things on his own terms in a city of his own. And well, you’re going to need to read the series to see how that goes. But let’s just say that we’re not pulling any punches. Buckle up”, concluded Turturro.

Red Hood issue one hits comic shops and digital platforms on 10 September 2025, with preorders and pull list additions released on 20 June 2025. Watchers can expect blood, sex and brooding silence as Jason Todd steps back into the spotlight—damaged, deadly, and more dangerous than ever.

The series is stamped with DC’s Ages 17 plus content warning—because Red Hood doesn’t do PG-13.