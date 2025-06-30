When Nathan Caine’s girlfriend makes the claim that men lack feelings, it’s not hyperbole. In Novocaine, Nathan Caine (played by Jack Quaid), is a man born with a rare disorder that prevents him from feeling physical pain. Emotionally, though, he’s all heart. When his girlfriend is kidnapped during a botched bank heist, Nathan’s love kicks him into high gear. Cue high-speed chases, shoot-outs, and some comically grotesque violence, all wrapped in a punchy, genre-twisting package.

The show’s VFX producer and VFX supervisor, Sandra Germain and Emilien Larazon brought on Bot VFX to take on numerous sequences for Novocaine. Most of the sequences Bot was assigned were central to the storyline; shots from nearly all of them appear in the trailer for the movie.

Emmy nominated Bot VFX supervisor John Britto commented, “It’s always great to see your shots on-screen in the final product, but when you see so many of your shots appear in the trailer itself, that’s the ultimate validation that your work meaningfully furthered the storytelling.”

Bot delivered VFX on over 250 shots involving a range of VFX from driving comps, to atmospheric effects like steam and smoke, to CG objects like knives and stakes, to bullet hits, muzzle flashes and gore, to glass shatter and burnt and boiling skin.

Work done by Bot VFX

Some of the tricky shots the studio tackled were in a major fight sequence. The shots involved shattering glass, boiling skin, stab wounds, pot steam, and blood and gore.

In one part of the sequence, the bad guys slam Nathan’s body against a mirror, which then shatters into a million pieces. The challenge with these shots was that the glass break was captured in-camera as a practical effect, but it turned out to look less than dramatic. The studio was asked to augment the plate with a more dramatic and violent shatter that was in keeping with the high-action sequence. If the mirror glass shatter effect was left purely as a CG effect, it might have been far simpler to execute.

Having to build a CG shatter effect that seamlessly integrated with the practical shards and debris patterns seemed as painful an activity as being slammed against a mirror wall. To make it even more challenging, this was a slo-mo shot, so even the slightest mismatches between the practical and CG would become very evident.

The gun and his hand had to have steam and smoke emanating from them. It was tricky to ensure continuity within and across these shots amid the flurry of fighting action and heavy camera motion.

Bot’s VFX executive producer Natasha Francis shared, “If the audience questions whether visual effects were even used in the film, then Bot has done its job well.”

According to the studio, its goal throughout this film was to make these effects so believable yet invisible that the audience stays engaged in the frenetic pace of this story, and never once pauses to consider whether something was real or not.