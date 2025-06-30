Naruto & Boruto theme park offers fans a card-picking Obon twist

Anime attraction “Naruto & Boruto Shinobi-Zato” at the Nijigen no Mori theme park is levelling up fan engagement this August with a new choose-your-own character card campaign, launched to celebrate Japan’s traditional Obon holiday season.

Running from 1 to 31 August 2025, the event allows returning visitors and annual pass holders to handpick their own collectible “Gemaki”-style ninja cards — a twist on the usual randomised format. Gemaki, or “Extreme Ninja Cards” as dubbed in English, is a fan-favourite trading card game featured in both the Naruto and Boruto anime series.

The promotion is themed around the idea of “homecoming,” echoing Obon’s cultural spirit of returning to one’s roots. It serves as a thank-you to loyal fans who’ve made multiple visits or signed up for the annual pass.

Under the new system:

Repeat visitors can choose one of seven newly designed cards featuring major characters including Naruto Uzumaki, Minato Namikaze, Jiraiya, Itachi Uchiha, Shisui Uchiha, Kakashi Hatake, and Sakumo Hatake.

Annual pass holders can pick one of the above seven, plus an additional card from the full lineup of 65 characters.

The cards are normally earned after guests complete the “Ten no Maki” (Heaven Scroll) and “Chi no Maki” (Earth Scroll) interactive missions — a core part of the Shinobi-Zato attraction. Usually handed out at random, the cards have become hot collectibles for die-hard fans.

Operating hours during the campaign are 10 am to 10 pm, with last admission at 8 pm.

Located within Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park, Nijigen no Mori has grown into a must-visit destination for anime fans, featuring immersive attractions based on iconic properties like Naruto, Boruto, and Crayon Shin-chan.

For fans of the ninja universe, this August offers a rare shot at card-collecting glory — and another reason to make the pilgrimage back to the Hidden Leaf Village.