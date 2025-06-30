PlayStation Plus has announced a month-long blitz of premium content, game trials and fan-first rewards kicking off 1 July 2025, as it marks a decade and a half since the subscription service first launched in 2010.

Headlining the July Monthly Games, available until 4 August 2025, are Blizzard’s Diablo IV, The King of Fighters XV, and serene platformer Jusant all free of cost for Plus members on PS5 and PS4.

Jusant | PS5

A serene yet challenging puzzle-climber that trades guns for grit. Scale a mysterious tower, manage your stamina, and master your gear as you uncover lost civilisations and forgotten echoes. Jusant lets you climb at your own pace or not at all.

The King of Fighters XV | PS5, PS4

The iconic brawler franchise goes full throttle with KoF XV. The 3v3 battles are back, featuring classic faces, revived warriors and fresh blood. A souped-up combat system and rollback netcode mean online battles are faster and smoother. Bonus: PlayStation Plus players score the nostalgic Classic Leona KoF ‘96 skin. Old-school meets new-gen chaos.

Diablo IV | PS5, PS4

The RPG inferno returns, dripping with blood, beasts and battle. Diablo IV invites players to hack through hellish hordes, either solo or co-op (local or online), across a hauntingly beautiful open world. Build your legend with character customisation, world bosses, cross-play, and loot galore. You won’t just survive the End Game — you’ll dominate it.

Let’s Wrestle!: Starting on 30 June, PS Plus premium members can jump into a Game Trial of WWE 2K25. Launched in March 2025, the latest game in 2K’s incredible wrestling franchise is one of the best yet. So,

Monster Hunter Wilds: This is yet another exciting game trial opportunity for PS Plus premium members. The ultimate hunting experience awaits in Monster Hunter Wilds – available from June 30.

From 27 to 29 June PS Plus members got the opportunity to grab exclusive savings on must-play titles such as Sniper Elite: Resistance, Sid Meier’s Civilization VII and Star Wars Outlaws.

Valorant PS Plus Pack: From 30 June, all PS Plus members can redeem a Valorant pack at no extra cost which includes: two prelude to chaos gun buddy, one Kohaku & Matsuba player card, one Imperium spray, one Chronovoid spray, 10 Radianite Points. All items are cosmetic and do not affect gameplay.

The console company is also conducting a special PlayStation Plus 15th Anniversary Cup tournament started on 28 June 2025. Players get the opportunity to compete in popular titles like EA Sports FC, NBA 2K, UFC, Madden NFL, College Football, Tekken 8, and more for a chance to win prizes including in-game virtual currency, an exclusive PSN avatar, and Sony Pictures Core Movie Credits. Players can access the tournament through custom tournament cards or the in-game menu, where you can choose competition, and prepare to showcase your skills in exciting 1v1 matchups.

Sony Pictures Core – From 30 June to 12 August, PlayStation Plus Premium members can unlock a 15 per cent discount on up to 2,000 movies store-wide straight from your console across the Sony Pictures Core library. However, it is to be noted that these movie titles are subject to change without notice and vary by market.