‘My Hero Academia: Vigilantes’ S2 set for 2026 release

01/07/2025
Lavanya Kalyan

The official My Hero Academia: Vigilantes website and social media accounts revealed that season two of the anime series is all set to premiere in 2026, accompanied by a fresh announcement trailer and teaser visual.

Crunchyroll confirmed that it will stream the new season across North America, Central and South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS territories.

The show explores the darker side of heroism in a world where most have superpowers but few become official heroes. It follows Koichi, an ordinary guy who teams up with the vigilante Knuckleduster to fight crime outside the law. Packed with action and moral complexity, it reveals how ordinary people can become heroes on their own terms.

The upcoming season of My Hero Academia is directed by Kenichi Suzuki, known for his work on Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. He leads the anime adaptation at bones studio, based on the manga by Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court.

Synopsis: Koichi Haimawari is a dull college student who aspires to be a hero but has given up on his dream. Although 80 per cent of the world’s population has superhuman powers called Quirks, few are chosen to become heroes and protect people. Everything changes for Koichi when he and Pop Step are saved by the vigilante Knuckleduster and get recruited to become vigilantes themselves!

Originally launched in Jump Giga in August 2016 before moving to Shonen Jump+ online, the series wrapped up in May 2022 after 15 volumes. VizMedia publishes the official English translation.

The show features series composition by Yosuke Kuroda who is known for his work in My Hero Academia, character designs by Takahiko Yoshida whose works also include Cells at Work! and music is lent by Yuki Hayashi, Shogo Yamashira and Yuki Furuhashi.

Crunchyroll streams all main seasons of My Hero Academia, including the movies Two Heroes, Heroes Rising, and You’re Next, and will host the final season starting October 2025. Both My Hero Academia and My Hero Academia: Vigilantes are available to stream on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

