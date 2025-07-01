Kinetic Games, the UK-based independent game development studio behind the hit horror game Phasmophobia, has announced that a feature film adaptation is officially in development. The project is being produced by Blumhouse , the studio known for horror hits like M3GAN, The Black Phone, and Five Nights at Freddy’s, Atomic Monster, in collaboration with production company founded by James Wan known for the movies like Annabelle,The Nun, and The Conjuring Universe.

Phasmophobia is a four player co-op online psychological horror game where rising paranormal activity puts you and your team in the role of ghost hunters. Armed with a range of investigative tools, players’ mission is to gather as much evidence as possible while navigating terrifying encounters.

On the game being adapted to a feature film, Kinetic games director Daniel Knight said, “This is a huge moment for the whole Kinetic team. We never imagined Phasmophobia would reach such incredible heights, and working with Blumhouse and Atomic Monster opens an exciting new chapter.”

Since its launch in early access in 2020, the game has racked up over 23 million global sales. Its chilling co-op ghost hunts and immersive gameplay have built a loyal global fanbase and earned it critical praise, including best debut game at the 2020 The Game Awards.

Kinetic Games also unveiled the Chronicle update, a major overhaul of Phasmophobia’s original levelling, rewards, and progression systems which launched in June 2025. Several more updates are planned throughout the year, including a rework of the Grafton Farmhouse and the addition of a brand-new map later in 2025.