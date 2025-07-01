Feature Film Latest News Live-Action

Horror game ‘Phasmophobia’ to be adapted into feature film

01/07/2025
AnimationXpress Team

Kinetic Games, the UK-based independent game development studio behind the hit horror game Phasmophobia, has announced that a feature film adaptation is officially in development. The project is being produced by Blumhouse , the studio known for horror hits like M3GAN, The Black Phone, and Five Nights at Freddy’s, Atomic Monster, in collaboration with production company founded by James Wan known for the movies like Annabelle,The Nun, and The Conjuring Universe.

Phasmophobia is a four player co-op online psychological horror game where rising paranormal activity puts you and your team in the role of ghost hunters. Armed with a range of investigative tools, players’ mission is to gather as much evidence as possible while navigating terrifying encounters.

On the game being adapted to a feature film, Kinetic games director Daniel Knight said, “This is a huge moment for the whole Kinetic team. We never imagined Phasmophobia would reach such incredible heights, and working with Blumhouse and Atomic Monster opens an exciting new chapter.”

Since its launch in early access in 2020, the game has racked up over 23 million global sales. Its chilling co-op ghost hunts and immersive gameplay have built a loyal global fanbase and earned it critical praise, including best debut game at the 2020 The Game Awards.

Kinetic Games also unveiled the Chronicle update, a major overhaul of Phasmophobia’s original levelling, rewards, and progression systems which launched in June 2025. Several more updates are planned throughout the year, including a rework of the Grafton Farmhouse and the addition of a brand-new map later in 2025.

Follow us on Google News
VFX

boscuan303 merupakan salah satu penyedia web game online terbaik dan terpercaya gampang menang saat ini. dengan banyak pola gacor yang hadi membantu kemenangan member setia.

Slot4d adalah situs slot gacor terpercaya saat ini yang berkolaborasi engan slot777 gacor Indonesia deposit dana terbaik hari ini yang dimana memberikan sensasi permainan yang berbeda dengan game slot lain nya. setiap member yang bergabung di sini berhak mendapatkan bonus dari setiap to yang di mainkan. dan berhak mendapatkan banyak hadiah menarik di setiap hari.

Selamat datang di BOSCUAN303, tempat terbaik bagi Anda yang mencari pengalaman bermain slot online yang aman, nyaman, dan penuh peluang besar! Sebagai situs bandar slot online resmi terbesar di Indonesia, BOSCUAN303 siap memberikan layanan terbaik untuk semua pemain, dari pemula hingga profesional. Yuk, daftar sekarang dan nikmati sensasi bermain slot dengan cara yang menyenangkan dan menguntungkan!

BOSCUAN303 adalah situs slot deposit Dana dengan akses server resmi terpercaya dan pasti menang setiap hari yang dapat menawarkan kemenangan hari ini hanya dengan modal yang minim , Dengan fitur terbaik diberikan oleh boscuan303 bet yang mana permainan yang di sediakan adalah tipe permainan terbaik yang memberikan pola dan rtp gacor terbaik saat ini dengan persentase hingga 99% Dan juga selalu memberikan kejutan maxwin setiap harinya , gacor slot adalah permainan terbaik saat ini paling dicari dan juga digemari oleh para pencinta slot deposit dana karena slot ini adalah tipe slot terbaik & paling sering memberikan maxwin apalagi di BOSCUAN303.

SLOT4D adalah link login situs slot777 deposit dana tergacor saat hari ini yang akan membuat semua member setia kita pasti maxwin, slot4d kini hadir memberikan hadiah yang menarik dan proses wd yang sangat cepat kilat.

BOSCUAN303 merupakan link daftar situs slot777 gacor dengan metode deposit dana tanpa to terbaik saat ini yang dimana menyediakan berbagai game pilihan terbaik dari pg soft dan pargamatic play yang sangat terupdate saat ini.

Mpo Slot Slot gacor resmi hari ini! Slot RTP tinggi, gampang maxwin, dan deposit cuma 5 ribu. Coba sekarang dan rasakan sensasi cuan instan auto beli pajero sekarang juga!

Terpercaya sejak lama, slot4d hadir untuk semua pecinta slot di Indonesia.

boscuan303 boscuan303 boscuan303 boscuan303 boscuan303 Boscuan303 slot gacor slot gacor slot4d slot4d slot4d slot4d slot4d boscuan303 slot4d slot4d slot4d slot4d boscuan303 slot thailand