Latest News Technology

Beeble rolls out browser-based relighting engine SwitchLight 2.0

01/07/2025
AnimationXpress Team

Beeble, the Latvian AI company has announced the release of SwitchLight 2.0, a major upgrade to its current model. Designed to turn standard video into physically based rendering (PBR), maps—including normal, basecolor, roughness, metallic, and specular. The tool enables full-scene relighting without needing green screens, depth sensors, or isolated subjects.

The upgraded model has been re-architected, and the second version boasts a model ten times larger than its predecessor and trained on 13 times more data. It now understands entire environments—from humans and props to vehicles and architecture—even under extreme lighting or motion-blur-heavy handheld shots.

SwitchLight 2.0 has been rebuilt from ground zero, featuring a model ten times the size of its predecessor and trained on 13 times more data. The tool now understands entire scenes—not just humans, but props, vehicles, furniture and environments—even in motion-blurred, handheld, or extreme lighting conditions.

Among the early testers is filmmaker Joshua M Kerr, who used the tool to create a virtual production short film in 24 hours using Unreal Engine, documenting the process on YouTube.

“Our goal has always been to make high-end VFX tools radically more accessible. With SwitchLight 2.0, we’re removing one of the biggest barriers in filmmaking—lighting. Now, anyone can shape light across an entire scene in post with studio-grade control,” said Beeble CEO Hoon Kim.

Key features include:

  • Full-scene PBR map generation, with no alpha masks needed.
  • Works with outdoor, low-light, motion-blurred, and handheld footage.
  • Relight scenes using HDRIs and any type of light—such as point lights, sun lights, and more—just like in Blender or Unreal Engine.
  • Supports 2K+ resolution and consistent multi-frame results.
  • Export to Blender, Unreal Engine, Nuke, or After Effects.
  • Available via browser-based Beeble Studio.

SwitchLight 2.0 is already being used across previsualisation, virtual production and VFX pipelines. For creators unfamiliar with 3D tools, its intuitive browser-based interface makes lighting and compositing as easy as a few clicks—no downloads, no steep learning curve.

Fully integrated into Beeble’s virtual production cloud platform, it supports fast uploads, real-time scene editing and flexible exports. Paired with Beeble’s generative background system and built-in 3D editor, the platform is shaping up to be the industry’s first true solo-to-studio, end-to-end virtual production stack.

VFX

