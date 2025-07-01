Paramount unveils ‘Smurfs’ fil footage and BTS

Paramount Animation has announced the launch of ticket sales for Smurfs, its upcoming fully animated family movie featuring Peyo’s classic characters. Along with that, the production studio also released a new featurette showcasing film footage and behind-the-scenes moments with the voice cast, along with a set of character posters highlighting the main characters and their allies and adversaries.

Synopsis: When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously taken by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him. With the help of new friends, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe.

The voice cast includes Rihanna, James Corden, Nick Offerman, Daniel Levy, Octavia Spencer, Sandra Oh, Natasha Lyonne, Kurt Russell, and others. The film is directed by Chris Miller whose work also includes The Lego Movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and written by Pam Brady who is renowned for South Park. Producers of the movie include Jay Brown, Ty Ty Smith, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, and Ryan Harris.

Smurfs is set to premiere in theatres on 18 July 2025.