Krafton has unveiled Rs 4 crore prize pool for its BGMI tournament.

The upcoming tournament brings together the best BGMI teams in India for an intense competition of skill and strategy.

The grand finals of BMPS 2025 will take place from 4 to 6 July at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi. India’s top BGMI teams will face off in a high-octane showdown that promises edge-of-the-seat action and fierce competition.