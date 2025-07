Amar Chitra Katha unveils new comic book ‘Legends of Lohasura’

Amar Chitra Katha (ACK) has unveiled its new comic book, Legends of Lohasura, depicting India’s vibrant and rich tribal heritage. This latest title is another addition to their collection, bringing India’s ancient lore to life.

Legends of Lohasura is a short comic that reflects upon the ancient beliefs that have profoundly contributed in shaping India’s culture over the years. This comic explores the forgotten tales of unsung legends and ancient mythology. Each story stands as a tribute to the indigenous tribes of India.

Through its comic titles, the publishing house shares stories from Indian history, mythology, and folklore, presenting the country’s rich heritage through authentic narratives.

For over five decades, ACK – founded by Anant Pai in 1967 – has been a pioneer in Indian comics, and has gone on to sell over 100 million print copies across 20 plus languages, making it one of India’s largest-selling comic book series.

To expand its audience base, the publisher has made its vast collection of comics available online through its dedicated app.