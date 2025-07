Adult Swim’s stop-motion comedy Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special returns with a brand-new half-hour parody of iconic reality TV shows. It premieres on 20 July 2025 at 11:30 pm ET/PT and will be available to stream on Max the next day.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the show has received 23 Emmy nominations and won six awards, most recently in 2022 for Outstanding Short Form Animated Program.

Synopsis: Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special, the ever-awkward Robot Chicken Nerd embarks on a journey of self-discovery the American way—by going on reality TV. Will he find a 90 Day Fiancé… or end up as Shark Week chum?

Speaking about the show, creators Seth Green and Matthew Senreich said, “For years we’ve been keen students of pop culture, and nothing is more pop than reality TV. Now that Discovery Global Media is Robot Chicken’s corporate daddy, we knew it was time for a meaningful and loving exploration.”

Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special is executive produced by Seth Green and Matthew Senreich, along with co-head writers Douglas Goldstein and Tom Root. Green and Senreich are also the writers and voice talent for the special. The special is directed and executive produced by John Harvatine IV and Eric Towner, partners at Stoopid Buddy Stoodio.