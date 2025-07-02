Animation Latest News

Marvel dropped the first look of ‘Eyes of Wakanda’

02/07/2025
AnimationXpress Team

Marvel has dropped an official sneak-peak teaser of Eyes of Wakanda, a four-part animated series, set to release on Disney+ on 27 August 2025.

Eyes of Wakanda follows Wakandan warriors as they grapple with their nation’s sudden exposure to the outside world, after years of operating in secrecy as a powerful but hidden force. It traces the legacy of Wakandan warriors who have crossed borders to recover Vibranium using the rare metal not just as a national asset, but as a force for global protection. 

Executive produced by Academy Award-winner Ryan Coogler, the show examines Wakandan history through stories of warriors seeking vibranium artifacts.

The show’s star-studded voice cast includes Cress Williams, Anika Noni Rose, Steve Toussaint, Winnie Harlow, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams and Zeke Alton.

This teaser was released by Marvel Studios ahead of the series’ summer debut. 

