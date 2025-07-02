Animation Latest News

Warner Bros. Animation releases trailer for ‘The Cat in the Hat’

02/07/2025
AnimationXpress Team

Warner Bros. Pictures Animation has released the official trailer for The Cat in the Hat. The film is positioned as a flagship project for Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, signalling the studio’s renewed push into theatrical animation.

The film is directed by Alessandro Carloni, known for his work on Kung Fu Panda 3, and Erica Rivinoja, whose credits include Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and Clone High. The Cat in the Hat reintroduces Dr. Seuss’s iconic character through a modern lens, blending the author’s trademark whimsy with contemporary humour and high-stakes storytelling.

The show will be an adaptation of the animated feature children’s book of the same name authored by Dr. Seuss. The story focuses on a tall, anthropomorphic cat dressed in a red and white-striped top hat and a red bow tie. Dr. Seuss’ finest work includes this title. 

Since its release, The Cat in the Hat has become one of Dr. Seuss’s most iconic books, with the Cat emerging as his signature character and later serving as a mascot for Dr. Seuss Enterprises. The story has been adapted into a 1971 animated TV special, a 2003 live-action film, and an upcoming animated movie.

Bill Hader leads the voice cast as the cat, who is tasked with cheering up two children struggling to adjust to life in a new town. Sent on assignment by the fictional Institute for the Institution of Imagination and Inspiration (I.I.I.I.), the cat’s chaotic antics risk costing him his magical hat if he fails.

The ensemble cast includes Xochitl Gomez, Matt Berry, Quinta Brunson, Paula Pell, Tiago Martinez, Giancarlo Esposito, America Ferrera, Bowen Yang and Tituss Burgess.

The film will be released in cinemas and Imax screens in North America on 27 February 2026, with international markets rolling out from 25 February.

