Studio Azuki launches global anime venture with Comisma and Xenotoon

02/07/2025
AnimationXpress Team

US-based entertainment and technology provider Azuki has officially launched Studio Azuki, a global joint anime venture created in collaboration with Japanese companies Comisma and Xenotoon. The new studio’s goal is to develop, produce, and distribute original anime content worldwide.

Studio Azuki combines Azuki’s NFT-driven digital-first approach with Comisma, known for its popular web manga app Ganma!, and Tokyo-based Xenotoon, which uses Web3 and AI to innovate anime production, have joined forces to create Studio Azuki. Together, they seek to revolutionise traditional anime production by adopting innovative models and focusing on original IPs and adaptations.

The upcoming studio has also partnered with Hollywood entertainment company Westbrook founded by actors Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, producer Miguel Melendez, and Westbrook’s CEO and co-founder Ko Yada. This collaboration will leverage Westbrook’s global network and experience to bring anime stories to audiences around the world.

The new studio aims to blend Japan’s animation heritage with global demand by introducing fresh production methods, enhancing storytelling, promoting fan collaboration, and using social-native formats.

Under its Anime 2.0 vision, Studio Azuki has launched the Enter The Garden anthology and is exploring blockchain technology to transform anime marketing and consumption. Comisma brings strong industry experience and ownership of animation studio Qzil.la, while Xenotoon offers versatile 2D/3D production and a creator-focused network.

“With a global-first, creator-centric, and social-native approach, Studio Azuki is our bold step toward building the next generation of anime, one that empowers creators, and connects directly with fans,” said Azuki Labs head of content Feb Tea.

Comisma CEO Koki Sato emphasized their success in delivering popular IPs worldwide through strong creator trust and fan engagement. He added that their studio Qzil.la aims to produce high-end anime loved by global audiences and looks forward to growing the industry through Studio Azuki.

Xenotoon CEO Koichi Kawase highlighted their experience with both short-form social media anime and feature-length films. He said the partnership was a natural outcome of the three companies’ shared vision to innovate anime production and distribution, marking a milestone in democratizing the industry.

Studio Azuki is expected to announce new projects and creator partnerships in the coming months as it scales production across international markets.

