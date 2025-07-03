Lion Forge Entertainment join hands with Ed Barnieh’s new company Oware

Award-winning studio Lion Forge Entertainment has announced a first look of it’s deal with Ed Barnieh and his new company Oware to identify and develop global kids & family and (young adult) YA content.

Under terms of their first look deal, Lion Forge and Oware will partner on a slate of select projects to develop, finance and sell to global buyers together, starting with MIPCOM and MIPJR this October. Barnieh will also work closely with Lion Forge to identify new emerging talent from around the world and connect LFE to global buyers at the highest strategic levels through his extensive contacts, expanding the studio’s reach and network.

“Ed has an incredible background in developing, producing, buying and programming content from and for audiences around the world,” said Lion Forge Entertainment president and chief creative officer Stephanie Sperber. “His knowledge of the international market and his ability to spot talent and IP are unmatched in the business and we look forward to building a successful slate together.”

London-based Oware, launched in 2024 by kids TV vet Barnieh, develops TV and film content originating from the global majority- the 85 per cent of the world’s population living in Asia, Africa and Latin America, with an under-15 population estimated at over one billion in Asia, 590 plus million in Africa and 159 plus million in Latin America.

Ed Barnieh

“At Oware, creativity drives everything we do, and our mission will always be to amplify global majority voices. Partnering with Lion Forge whose values and vision align so closely with ours, feels like a natural evolution. This first-look deal opens exciting new doors for bold, resonant storytelling that reflects the richness and complexity of our world, across all platforms,” shared Barnieh.

Barnieh is an award-winning and hugely experienced content leader and storyteller, with a history of success developing content for major broadcasters and working with independent studios. Barnieh previously worked at BBC Studios Kids & Family, and at Netflix animated series department in London and in Singapore. Prior to that, he spent seven years at Warner Bros. Discovery in Hong Kong, where he was latterly acquisitions director and co-productions; and over eight years at Nickelodeon in similar roles.

A mission-driven entertainment company founded by David Steward II, Lion Forge Entertainment focuses on content that is both authentic and appealing to a broad audience. The company develops and produces animated and live action content targeting kids & family, YA and adult audiences, building on the success of earlier Lion Forge Animation projects including the Oscar-winning Hair Love.

Lion Forge’s latest series Iyanu has become a breakout cross-platform success on Max and Cartoon Network, ranking as the number one series among kids on Cartoon Network and is a Top 10 kids & family series on Max. Season two of the epic animated fantasy series, inspired by Nigerian mythology, along with two feature films expanding its universe, have just been greenlit by Cartoon Network and Max.