Cartoon Network and Max greenlight ‘Iyanu S2’ and two feature-length films

Second season of Lion Forge Entertainment’s epic animated fantasy series Iyanu inspired by Nigerian mythology, along with two feature films expanding its universe, have been greenlit by Cartoon Network and Max.

“We’re incredibly inspired by the response to Iyanu and the connection it has made with audiences,” said Lion Forge Entertainment CEO David Steward II. “The opportunity to expand this world with a second season and two feature films is a testament to the power of meaningful storytelling and innovative creative collaboration. We’re grateful for the continued support of our partners at Cartoon Network and Max, and it’s been a lot of fun working with Roye to bring Iyanu to life and build the franchise.”

“This is a huge win for Iyanu, Lion Forge Entertainment and YouNeek Studios fans around the world. The support for our show has been nothing short of humbling—and because of that incredible response, we now get to bring the next chapter of Iyanu’s story to life. I’m thrilled to continue expanding the world of Iyanu and the YouNeek YouNiverse, and to share this journey with audiences across the globe. This is just the beginning,” said Okupe.

About Iyanu S2: Season two will return with 10 new episodes where we’ll see Iyanu continue to master her burgeoning powers as she finds herself in the midst of a fierce conflict between Elu and the People of the Deep, led by a new formidable opponent. With various factions of Yorubaland vying for powerful divine artifacts that have reemerged, Iyanu strives to find a way to end the war and restore peace. As Team Chosen reunites and tensions rise between old allies and foes, Iyanu must confront even more powerful threats from the Age of Wonders—including secrets buried deep within her own past.

In addition to the highly anticipated second season, Iyanu is expanding further with two feature-length films now in production for the network and streaming platforms. The first animated film, titled The Age of Wonders, is set to be released later this year. It will transport viewers 500 years before Iyanu’s rise, taking them to a thriving Yorubaland at the peak of its magical civilisation. When the embodiment of the seven deadly sins threatens the world, Iyanu’s predecessors join forces with the Divine Ones to prevent the Age of Darkness.

The show’s executive producers are David Steward II, Stephanie Sperber, Kirsten Newlands and Matt Heath from Lion Forge Entertainment, Erica Dupuis of Impact X Capital, Ryan Haidarian of Forefront Media Group and Doug Schwalbe of Superprod. Iyanu was adapted from Roye Okupe’s graphic novel series Iyanu: Child of Wonder by Youneek Studios and Dark Horse Comics. Okupe, who also serves as series creator, executive producer, and showrunner, is excited about the expansion of the Iyanu universe.

Iyanu continues to be celebrated for its rich world-building, stunning animation, and authentic portrayal of African culture and mythology. The success of the series and its expanded universe perfectly align with Lion Forge’s mission to create multiple quality stories across various platforms from one core narrative, further solidifying its place in the global entertainment landscape.

Iyanu season two will return to Cartoon Network and Max in 2026, followed by the second film currently in production.