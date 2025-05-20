Nilee Games and Future Technologies, in partnership with the Indian Institute of Creative Skills (IICS),had hosted India’s first-ever AI Game Jam 2025 at the IICS Delhi campus in Lajpat Nagar. The initiative was supported by the All India Game Developers Forum (AIGDF) and the Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC).

The event was represented as a bold step forward in exploring the creative potential of artificial intelligence within gaming. The event showcased how AI is being integrated into game development.

IICS chief mentor and Nilee Games CEO Anand Jha said, “It was inspiring to see so many young minds embrace AI as a creative partner. At Nilee Games and now through the School of Advance Gaming and Extended Reality (XR) Innovations, our mission is to equip the next generation of developers with the tools and mindset to build the future of games: ethically, intelligently, and creatively.”

MESC CEO Mohit Soni added, “The AI Game Jam 2025 has been a strong showcase of the creativity and talent emerging from India’s game development community. At IICS, we aim to support initiatives that expand the use of technology and creativity. This event reflects our effort to build a skilled and prepared gaming ecosystem in India.”

All teams upheld ethical development standards, utilising self-created or legally sourced assets. This ensured that AI was used to enhance original ideas rather than replace creative thinking. Winners were announced on 17 May at the IICS campus. Team Ear secured the first prize of Rs 1,25,000 for their game Wild West Graveyard Rush, Team Shivance, with their game Signal States, secured second place and received Rs 75,000. And the third prize of Rs 50,000 went to Team Dhroova Games for Treasure Hunt.

A total of 25 teams participated in the challenge with each team comprising of one to three members. In a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) setup, teams had a nine-hour window to create original games, using AI-powered tools to assist in the development process. IICS supported the event by providing essential hardware, ensuring participants had the resources needed to complete their projects within the given time.

Those taking part in the event were required to submit a playable version of their game in formats like .apk, .exe, or as an online link. Additionally, they had to provide a short explainer video highlighting how AI was integrated into their game development process.

The judging panel, composed of distinguished professionals from India’s gaming industry, meticulously evaluated entries based on innovation, gameplay quality, and the strategic integration of AI. Particular emphasis was placed on harnessing AI as a creative collaborator rather than a mere shortcut in game development.

Game Jam 2025 brought together developers from across India, with participants hailing from states such as Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Uttarakhand. Open to all age groups, the event welcomed both students and professionals.

IICS announced registrations are now open for upcoming programs in AI game development, 3D game art, and more. These include digital content creation, sound design, and performing arts.