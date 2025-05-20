Nazara Technologies acquires UK-based PC and console games publisher Curve Games

Nazara Technologies has announced the acquisition of 100 per cent ownership in UK-based publisher of PC and console games, Curve Digital Entertainment (Curve Games) for Rs 247 crores. This move strengthens Nazara’s presence in gaming, unlocking access to platforms, genres, and geographies in the US$100 billion plus global PC and console gaming market.

Curve Games brings a robust publishing track record, with globally recognised titles that have collectively seen over 100 million downloads. Its presence spans key gaming markets including North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. In the year 2024, Curve Games generated Rs 263.5 crores in revenue, EBITDA of Rs 114.4 crores and PBT of Rs 49.6 crores.

Nazara Technologies CEO Nitish Mittersain said, “Curve’s proven expertise in PC and console publishing makes them an ideal partner as we expand our focus beyond mobile into high-quality, cross-platform gaming. This acquisition deepens our capabilities, brings exceptional IP into our fold, and strengthens our mission in building Nazara as a global gaming powerhouse from India. Curve will also serve as a gateway to the world for Indian game developers.”

Curve Games executive chairman Stuart Dinsey commented, “Joining the Nazara family is an exciting new chapter for Curve. Nazara’s ecosystem, access to emerging markets and long-term orientation make them a strong strategic partner. We are aligned in our vision of building a leading global indie publishing platform, and we look forward to the next phase of growth together.”

The acquisition is aligned with Nazara’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its global publishing capabilities, and follows a series of similar strategic transactions executed over the years. Curve’s publishing capabilities in the PC and Console space and its diverse portfolio will accelerate Nazara’s global ambitions and enable cross-platform IP development with long-term value creation.