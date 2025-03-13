Nazara Technologies COO Sudhir Kamath cashes out chips after impressive run

In a departure, that’s sent ripples through India’s gaming industry, Nazara Technologies’ chief operating officer Sudhir Kamath is folding his hand after a two-and-a-half year winning streak.

The gaming and sports media powerhouse confirmed yesterday that Kamath will step down from his post on 1 April, with the veteran executive citing family reasons for his departure from the Mumbai-based firm’s C-suite. It made this declaration through a regulatory filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

“Kamath is exchanging his corporate royal flush for a full house back home,” quipped one industry insider, referencing the executive’s previous life as co-founder and CEO of online poker platform 9stacks, where he dealt cards for over five years before Nazara poached him in October 2022.

His decision to relocate to his native city marks the end of a diverse career that has seen him play across multiple tables – from McKinsey’s consulting halls and Nigerian oil fields to the competitive word tiles of the Scrabble Association of India, where he spelled out success as president from 2020 to 2022.

During his tenure at Nazara, Kamath helped the company level up its operational strategy while navigating the increasingly competitive gaming landscape, industry analysts suggest his departure comes at a pivotal moment as India’s gaming sector faces regulatory challenges and fierce competition from international players.

While Nazara’s managing director Nitish Mittersain and board is yet to name a successor, the company’s shares remained stable following the announcement, suggesting investors aren’t throwing in their cards just yet. The firm continues to expand its portfolio across esports, gamified learning and mobile gaming.

For Kamath, who once turned an amazing return as an early investor in fruit exporter INI Farms, this latest move appears less about game over and more about selecting a new avatar closer to home.