Kidzania global COO Hernan Barbieri visits India

Kidzania’s global COO Hernan Barbieri recently visited the India office on a business trip to the country. The interactive edutainment brand, which has a presence in 17 countries, offers children an immersive role-play experience that builds real-world skills.

During his visit, Barbieri visited the brand’s Mumbai and Delhi NCR branches, engaging with key stakeholders, partners, employees, and families. He met with all employees across both locations to understand their contributions, leading to insightful observations about operations, employee engagement, and the impact of the company’s immersive learning model. He shared insights on the brand’s global vision, its growth in India, and the evolving role of edutainment in preparing children for the future.

Barbieri shared, “At Kidzania, we are committed to shaping future-ready generations by making learning immersive, interactive, and inspiring. As education evolves beyond textbooks, experiential learning becomes essential in equipping children with life skills like problem-solving, collaboration, and financial literacy. Learning isn’t limited to classrooms, it thrives in real-world experiences. Through edutainment, we ignite curiosity, encourage critical thinking, and empower children to explore diverse career paths in a dynamic and engaging environment. Our mission is to nurture confident, well-rounded individuals prepared to lead and excel in the world of tomorrow.”

In an era of rapid technological advancements, traditional learning methods are evolving, and edutainment is playing a critical role in preparing children for the future workforce. In such times, Kidzania believes that its model helps children develop essential 21st-century skills.