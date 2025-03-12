Teacher by profession and gamer by passion: 54-year-old Rakesh Sharma breaks stereotypes

From classroom to console, Rakesh Sharma, a mathematics professor is breaking stereotypes by proving that gaming is not just for young people but everyone. The professor-turned-gamer has become a viral sensation within just six months of live streaming on Youtube.

He has gained over 189K subscribers on his Youtube channel Beta Aaisa Hai and has over 592K followers on Instagram.

Sharma, who once aspired to become a soldier, found his true calling in teaching. His unexpected journey began as he saw his son playing games, who later encouraged him to stream his gameplay on Youtube. The massive response motivated him to continue streaming.

Sharma expressed, “ I come from the city of Bulandshahr and with so many new things coming into trend, I never imagined I would start taking an interest in gaming. It was my son’s idea to upload my gameplay videos and the response was surprisingly positive and overwhelming.”

He has collaborated with brands such as Blinkit, Swiggy, Myntra, Prime Video, and more, substantiating his fame is beyond the world of games.

“I guess people liked the idea that the community is becoming more diverse and the stigma that gaming is just limited to younger age groups can be shattered. I hope more people can join in and make their name, creating a broader perception,” he added.

Sharma is currently managed by OP Gaming, a vertical of influencer marketing agency Opraahfx.