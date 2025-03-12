Netflix reveals trailer of ‘Devil May Cry’ anime adaptation

Netflix has announced the trailer and cast for the anime series Devil May Cry. The anime has been adapted from the video game (of the same name) created by Hideki Kamiya and published by Capcom. This latest anime adaptation comes from Adi Shankar, the executive producer of Netflix series Castlevania.

Synopsis of the series: In the anime adaptation of the Capcom game sinister forces are at play at the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon hunter for hire who makes it his life’s mission to avenge his mother’s death by killing all demons unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck.

Shankar shared, “Rest assured, we are working very hard because we love the franchise and we want to deliver something great. My development partner Alex Larsen and I have been working on the series, based on the hit video game, every day since it was first announced in 2018. Our goal wasn’t just to pump out another animated show. My goal is to make one of the best shows on the Netflix platform — period.”

The voice cast for the series includes, Johnny Yong Bosch (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie, Power Rangers Zeo) as Dante, Scout Taylor-Compton (Halloween, Charmed) as Mary, Hoon Lee (The Monkey King, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as White Rabbit, Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series, Justice League) as VP Baines and Chris Coppola (Friday the 13th, Beowulf) as Enzo.

Devil May Cry will be produced by the South Korean animation studio Mir (The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, Dota: Dragon’s Blood). The series will be available for all the Netflix subscribers from 3 April 2025.