‘CID’ goes to toon town: Sony YAY! brings teenage sleuths to the small screen

Move over Inspector Pradyuman, there’s a new investigative squad in town – and they’ve barely finished their homework in their high school notebooks! Sony Yay! is set to unleash its animated blockbuster CID Squad on 17 March, giving India’s beloved crime franchise a cheeky teenage makeover.

In a plot twist that would make even Dr Salunkhe raise an eyebrow, the series transforms our favourite sleuths into a band of tech-savvy teenagers. Gone are the days of “Daya, darwaza todo!” – this new Daya is more likely to break firewalls than doors, reimagined as a gutsy young coder with a knack for digital detective work.

The fresh-faced crew includes 16-year-old Abhijeet, whose sharp memory would put a supercomputer to shame, and young Fredricks bringing the laughs while keeping the team’s spirits high. Meanwhile, Inspector Pradyuman, now a sprightly 25-year-old, leads this band of teenage crime-fighters with the same signature style – just with fewer grey hairs.

“This isn’t your grandmother’s CID,” quips Sony’s kids and animation business head Ambesh Tiwari. “We’re targeting the first Cartoon Network generation who’ve grown up to be parents. They get animation, and they’re ready for something revolutionary.”

The series, produced by Toonz Animation with a dash of European flair from Ireland’s Telegael studio and music composers Gigi Meroni and Saveiro Rapezzi, promises to tackle thoroughly modern mysteries.

Forget about missing jewels – these young detectives are cracking cases involving self-driving cars and artificial intelligence, with a helping hand from Dr Salunkhe, now re-imagined as a mechanical wizard running a scrap shop.

With 26 episodes in the bag, each running 22 minutes, the show will hit the screen in six Indian languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bangla, and Marathi.

“Think of it as “Sherlock Holmes meets Teen Titans,” but with a distinctly desi flavour,” Tiwari said with a grin, adding that the audience for the show is going to cross national boundaries and go way beyond India.

“The intent is to create a global property which will be syndicated across the world, with India being a sizable market. It may even be acquired by a major OTT platform where primarily adults will watch it. CID is a massive IP, and we want to take it forward in a new format.”

He reveals that CID Squad is only the first step that Sony is taking in its animation journey in India; the idea is to create many more properties once it turns out to be hit that it is expected to become.



“Look at Pixar – its IPs like Toy Story have thrived for decades. Animation requires one major global hit, and it can generate revenue for 20 to 30 years. CID Squad is our first step towards creating such properties. The investment in this project is substantial, but we expect to recover it soon,” he elucidated.

Sponsors have already hitched on the CID Squad van and are taking a ride with inspector Pradyuman’s investigating crew: Quickheal and PediaSure are a couple of the brand names that have popped up on the promo as co-powered by partners.

And if you’re still wondering whether this new squad can fill the original team’s shoes, Sony Yay! is quite sure they can and is betting big on it. After all, when you’ve got teenage detectives, cutting-edge tech, and a dash of nostalgia, who needs a broken door?