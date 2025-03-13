Famous Studios welcomes Dinesh Bajaj as new business development VP

Mumbai-based Famous Studios has welcomed Dinesh Bajaj as its new business development vice president. Bajaj has over two decades of experience in the Indian filmmaking industry and has established himself as a key figure in the realm of film production and post-production.

Announcing the news on LinkedIn, Famous wrote, “Dinesh brings a deep understanding of the technical and creative aspects of filmmaking, honed through his work with renowned brands such as T-Series, Saregama India and Bhanushali Studios. His expertise spans across all stages of filmmaking, with a special focus on post-production elements such as editing, VFX, sound design and final delivery, which ensures that every project meets the highest standards. We at Famous believe his expertise and enthusiasm will undoubtedly make a significant impact on our journey ahead. Here’s to collaboration, growth and making great things happen together. Welcome aboard!”

Bajaj has a qualitative experience in handling film, television, music production and operations. Famous Studios believes that his role at the company will allow him to leverage his experience in identifying business opportunities, securing key partnerships, and driving the growth of the studio’s portfolio, to integrate creative and business strategies, leading initiatives that expand the reach of major Hindi film properties, both domestically and internationally.