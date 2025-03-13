‘Baby Shark’ creator Pinkfong opens fifth global office in Japan

The Pinkfong Company has announced the opening of its fifth global office in Tokyo, Japan, which will be led by the company’s chief business officer Jimmy Joo. This expansion follows the company’s existing operations in Los Angeles, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

The company is launching business initiatives across distribution, live events, and merchandise by 2025, with the world tour of its play Baby Shark Live! The Hidden Treasure. This new Tokyo hub, the company believes, will strengthen its presence in Japan through these initiatives.

Pinkfong CEO Min-seok Kim stated, “With its rich history of animation and character-based entertainment and passionate fan base, Japan is a strategic cornerstone in our global growth strategy. By establishing our Tokyo office, we’re creating a hub that will allow us to connect deeply with Japanese audiences. We look forward to bringing more immersive experiences, quality content and innovative partnerships to families across Japan in the years to come.”

The company has previously opened a pop-up store in collaboration with the kid’s café Little Planet and also partnered with Lawson, a convenience store chain, to sell character posters, merchandise, and educational materials in 2022. In May last year, the company launched the webtoon Moon Shark: From Underwater Princess to Celebrity on Naver Webtoon’s Line Manga, the webtoon service in Japan, for Gen Z readers.