DJ Alok meets Indian ‘Free Fire Max’ gaming community

DJ Alok, the man who has inspired one of Garena Free Fire Max’s most iconic characters, visited an exclusive meetup with India’s close to 20 Free Fire Max creators, including gamers like Desi Gamers, PN Rose, Pahadi Gamer, and Shadow Shooter, in Mumbai.

Amit “Desi Gamers” Sharma emerged as a key figure in the gathering, showcasing his influence within the Indian gaming community. Having previously met DJ Alok at the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) esports tournament where their collaboration went viral, Desi Gamers shared his excitement about their latest reunion in Mumbai, “I was really excited to meet him again, and it was a pleasant surprise that he still remembered me. It’s amazing to see how closely knit we are as Free Fire Max gaming advocates. The meetup was a great way to keep the excitement for Free Fire Max alive, and I hope we continue to grow as a community.”

Professional esports player Lokesh “Pahadi Gamer” said, “I never imagined that I would get the chance to meet DJ Alok personally. As a Free Fire Max gamer, I can say his gaming avatar is as good as he is in person. His game-changing Drop the Beat ability that grants teammates increased movement speed and healing and his presence here made an equal impact on the Indian gaming community as a whole.”

Indian female gamer PN Rose shared, “It was a great experience as we had some really fun conversations around the game, and the biggest highlight was meeting DJ Alok for the first time. Any Free Fire Max game lover would know how crucial his character is in the game, and I am sure India’s gaming community is quite hyped. We definitely need more events like this to bring gamers together.”

Esports gamer Pankaj “Shadow Shooter” expressed, “The excitement among the Free Fire Max community is at an all-time high after this meetup. Seeing DJ Alok in person was an unforgettable experience, and it was great to discuss the game with fellow esports enthusiasts.”

Desi Gamers, PN Rose, Pahadi Gamer, and Shadow Shooter are exclusively managed by OP Gaming – the gaming vertical of Opraahfx.