Japan’s CyberAgent shares glimpse of new anime project

Japanese digital advertising company CyberAgent has announced a new anime project Project M, accompanied by the first teaser visual, which presents a mysterious design of an unknown anime character.

CyberAgent will debut the teaser visual at its booth at Anime Expo 2025, North America’s largest Japanese pop culture convention, taking place from 3 to 6 July 2025.

The visual features a close-up of a mysterious character’s emerald-green eye, inside which is a butterfly with wings open. This design leaves room for interpretation and adds to the sense of mystery, making anime fans curious about the project.

(If you are an Anime fan and love Anime like Demon Slayer, Spy X Family, Hunter X Hunter, Tokyo Revengers, Dan Da Dan and Slime, Buy your favourite Anime merchandise on AnimeOriginals.com.)