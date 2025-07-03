Gamezop expands overseas, chooses Bahrain as regional base

Gaurav (center) and Musab Abdulla (second from left)

Indian casual gaming platform Gamezop is going global with the launch of a fully-owned subsidiary in Bahrain. The company is investing US$4 million to scale its operations in the region, hire local talent, and pursue potential acquisitions.

With the investment, the company plans to onboard 1,000 new apps in the Middle East, targeting US$5–6 million in added revenue over the next 18 months. It aims to tap into the Middle East and North Africa’s (MENA) rising digital economy and growing demand for online entertainment.

Gamezop co-founder Gaurav Agarwal said, “We chose Bahrain for its strategic location, business-friendly environment, and access to the wider region. We anticipate Bahrain will continue to attract leading global companies to establish their regional hubs here, thanks to its forward-looking policies and the proactive support of the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB), which has been instrumental in supporting our expansion.”

With high smartphone penetration and a tech-forward youth population, the Mena region is now the fastest-growing gaming market globally, expanding at a CAGR of 12–15 per cent.

Bahrain EDB executive director of ICT Musab Abdulla said, “Bahrain’s gaming and content creation ecosystem is building strong momentum, powered by robust digital infrastructure, supportive government initiatives and a growing pool of ambitious, creative talent. The arrival of innovative companies like Gamezop further accelerates this growth, creating new opportunities for local developers and reinforcing Bahrain’s position as a hub for creative industries in the region.”

Gurgaon-headquartered Gamezop, founded in 2016 by Yashash and Gaurav Agarwal, allows over 9,000 apps across 70 countries to offer casual games through a plug-and-play model. With the support of Bitkraft Ventures, the platform enables apps to provide games without hosting or managing them, simplifying user engagement and revenue generation.

As more consumer apps in the region embed casual games to boost engagement and revenue, Gamezop aims to tap into this momentum with its plug-and-play gaming solutions tailored for digital platforms.

