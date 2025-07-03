The first official look of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana is out now. Titled Ramayana: The Introduction, the live-action film is based on the Indian epic Ramayana, which narrates the life journey of Rama, the seventh avatar (incarnation) of the Hindu god Vishnu, from his birth in the kingdom Ayodhya through his years in exile and eventual restoration.

The video, now out on YouTube, seens more of a curiosity-building exercise, offering only a couple of glimpses of what’s in store for the audience. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the VFX-heavy feature film is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations. The story is written by Shridhar Raghavan.

The movie cast includes Indian cinema stars Ranbir Kapoor (Rockstar, Tamasha, Wake Up Sid) as Rama, Yash (KGF Chapter 1 and 2) as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, Sai Pallavi (Thandel, Athiran) as Sita and Sunny Deol (Gadar, Gadar 2, Damini) as Hanuman. The music is by Hans Zimmer (Interstellar) and India’s legendary composer AR Rahman (Lagaan, Saathiya). The lyrics are written by Kumar Vishwas. The VFX for the film is crafted by the eight times Academy Award winner VFX studio DNEG. Ramayana: The Introduction is being filmed for Imax.

The film will be released in two parts globally. The first part is slated for a Diwali 2026 release, co-inciding with the India festival of lights, known to be celebrated, marking the triumph return of Lord Ram to his kingdom in Ayodhya after his battle with Ravana. The second part for Diwali 2027.