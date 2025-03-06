‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ to hit Indian movie theatres this September

Crunchyroll announced the India and international theatrical dates for the highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle.

The first film in the epic trilogy from famed animation studio Ufotable will come exclusively to theaters on 12 September 2025 in India, including in Imax and other premium large formats. The film will be available in Japanese with English subtitles, as well as dubbed in Hindi and English.

The movie is set to debut in Malaysia, Singapore, and Pakistan on 14 August, followed by its release in Cambodia, Indonesia, and Vietnam on the same day. It will then premiere in the Philippines on 20 August, with additional releases scheduled across several other countries throughout September.

The official synopsis reads: Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades – Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village.

As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

The three-part cinematic movie represents the final arc and culmination of the hugely popular award-winning anime shonen series. The film will be distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment worldwide, excluding Japan and select Asian territories.

The original story of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is by Koyoharu Gotoge (Jump Comics /Shueisha) and it is directed by Haruo Sotozaki. The screenplay and production is taken care of by Ufotable.