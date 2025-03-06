Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts*’ to arrive in India a day before its global release in May

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* is all set to hit Indian cinemas a day before its global release.

The upcoming feature film promises a high-stake mission like never before as an unlikely team of antiheroes steps into the spotlight for a dangerous mission. The film is directed by Jake Schreier (Robot & Frank, Paper Towns) and produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez, and Scarlett Johansson serve as executive producers.

Actress Florence Pugh returns as the depressed assassin Yelena Belova, and the trailer finds her teaming up with some unlikely faces. The returning cast includes Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster among other stars in pivotal roles.

The original Thunderbolts team first appeared in the comic The Incredible Hulk #449 which was released in January 1997. It was written by American writer Peter David and drawn by Brazilian comic book artist Mike Deodato Jr. The original team consisted of characters such as Baron Zemo, Atlas, Songbird, Techno, Mach-1, Meteorite, Jolt and Charcoal. The team was led by Baron Zemo to fill the void left by the Avengers and the Fantastic Four.

Marvel Studios releases Thunderbolts* on 1 May 2025, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in Indian cinemas.