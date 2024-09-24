Marvel Studios releases ‘Thunderbolts*’ teaser and poster

Marvel Studios has released the first teaser trailer and poster for the upcoming feature film Thunderbolts*.

The MCU’s answer to DC’s The Suicide Squad is directed by Jake Schreier (Robot & Frank, Paper Towns) and produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez, and Scarlett Johansson serve as executive producers.

While there isn’t an official synopsis yet, the film’s tagline reads, “Careful who you assemble,” which is a nod to the famous “Avengers Assemble” line but with an anti-hero vibe.

The actress Florence Pugh returns as the depressed assassin Yelena Belova, and the trailer finds her teaming up with some unlikely faces. The returning cast includes Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Lewis Pullman and Geraldine Viswanathan also star.

The original Thunderbolts team first appeared in the comic titled The Incredible Hulk #449 which was released in January 1997. It was written by American writer Peter David and drawn by Brazilian comic book artist Mike Deodato Jr. The original team consisted of characters such as Baron Zemo, Atlas, Songbird, Techno, Mach-1, Meteorite, Jolt and Charcoal. The team was led by Baron Zemo to fill the void left by the Avengers and the Fantastic Four.

Thunderbolts* opens in US theatres on 2 May 2025.