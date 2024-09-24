Felicity Games to publish AbhiTech Games’ two titles

Felicity Games, a casual game developer and publisher, has partnered with AbhiTech Games, an indie studio, to launch and publish the latter’s two titles namely Warbound and Laser Tanks. With this partnership, AbhiTech Games will gain access to Felicity’s one million users while the latter will aim to grow trifold and almost double their monthly unique users by Q2 of 2025.

Laser Tanks, which has 20,000 downloads on Google Play, is a fast-paced top-down shooter game where you battle against alien monsters using weapons and laser-equipped tanks. The game developer will also launch and publish AbhiTech’s Warbound, which is about building your ultimate battle deck, leading your armies in epic strategic warfare, collecting powerful cards and conquering rival kingdoms.

Felicity aims to develop the games with the help of Pokhran, a proprietary software which rapidly tests casual games in partnership with Indian game developers to ensure commercial success.

Felicity Games founder and CEO Anurag Choudhary stated, “Through this partnership combining our expertise in casual game publishing with AbhiTech Games’s award-winning game development, we aim to not only expand our audience but also carry forward a shared vision. The innovative Pokhran framework will surely enhance our growth and create unforgettable experiences for players everywhere.”

Anurag Choudhary and Abhishek Singh Rana

Founded in 2018 by Abhishek Singh Rana, AbhiTech is a two-time winner of India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) Student Game of the Year Award and is known for creating titles like Paperly: Paper Plane Adventure and Laser Tanks, and is currently working on Warbound.

Rana shared, “The Pokhran framework will be a game-changer for us, helping us reach more players, achieve more downloads, and most importantly deliver memorable gaming experiences. Partnering with Felicity Games will allow us to take our games to the next level and grow alongside a company that shares our passion for innovation.”

In July this year, Felicity secured a $700K pre-seed funding, and has already generated an increase in revenue by six times with plans to hit US$ 1 million ARR (annual recurring revenue) in the next six months. Based in Bengaluru, the company was founded in 2023 and has till date launched over 10 games, including Seek & Find, Nova Solitaire and Doge vs Bee: Save Dogster among others.